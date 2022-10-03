BATAVIA, N.Y. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes in upstate New York.

New York State Police say the Bureau of Criminal Investigation took 41-year-old Daniel L. Goodell into custody Friday in Wichita. He was booked on 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and 1 count of second-degree sexual conduct with a child.

State police say, between 2019 and 2021, their Batavia office received complaints about two children, ages 12 and 13, being possibly sexually abused by Goodell. Goodell had reportedly moved before the crimes were investigated. He was eventually located in Wichita and extradited back to Batavia.

He has since been formally charged and is being held on a $60,000. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has additional charges they plan to file.

Anyone who may have information on Daniel Goodell is asked to contact New York State Police at 585-344-6200. Batavia is a community located between Buffalo and Rochester.