Wichita man arrested for numerous alleged car break-ins, credit card fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 54-year-old Glen Moler of Wichita has been arrested on suspicion of multiple burglary charges.

They include criminal use of a financial card, burglary, theft, auto theft, attempted burglary and theft of a firearm.

Larceny investigators said they have been looking into several recent vehicle burglaries and stolen credit cards being used. Through their investigations, police said they were able to identify Moler as being involved.

On Wednesday, Moler was located at his home and arrested without incident. Additionally, investigators recovered the stolen vehicle and other stolen items. The stolen items were returned to their owners.

Police said Moler has been arrested and convicted of multiple previous felonies.

Police remind citizens to lock their vehicles, not leave firearms or other valuables inside.