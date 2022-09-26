WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department after stabbing another man over 30 times.

Wichita police say they responded around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, to the report of a stabbing in the 400 block of W. Central.

Trey Schultz (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the WPD, 29-year-old Trey Schulz was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said the suspect and victim are known to each other, and the victim was taken to the hospital by a neighbor. He has since been released.

The department said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for charges.