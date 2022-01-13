Wichita man arrested for Wednesday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened the night of Wednesday, Jan. 12, in south Wichita.

The man, 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester, was arrested on suspicion of battery, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 1800 block of S Greenwood for a shooting.

Wichita police say they found a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound upon arrival.

Before officers arrived, it was reported that the suspect, identified as Kester, had fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Wichita police say they learned that the victim and Kester were at a home on S Greenwood when a disturbance occurred, and Kester went to the backyard and fired two rounds from a handgun. The victim confronted Kester and was shot in the leg.

Kester then forced the victim to get into a car, where another struggle ensued, and two more shots were fired, according to the WPD.

Courtesy: KSN

The victim was able to get the gun away from Kester and retreat into the house.

Wichita police say that shortly after officers arrived in the 1800 block of S Greenwood, 911 received multiple calls about the victim’s vehicle, which was reported to have crashed somewhere near 2nd and Topeka. The car then continued to Central and Main, where it was abandoned, and Kester ran to the Sedgwick County Jail, where he was arrested.

Both Kester and the victim were transported to the hospital for treatment. According to Wichita police, the victim has since been released. Kester was booked into the Sedgwick County jail.

According to Wichita police, it is believed that drugs were a factor.