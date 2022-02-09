WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has been investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl since April 2021. On Tuesday, officers made an arrest in the case.

Sean Bird (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Sean Bird, 44, of Wichita, was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. His bond is set at $100,000.

Police say they got the initial report of the assault around 11 p.m. on April 10, 2021. They went to the 3600 block of E. Harry and talked with a 15-year-old girl who told them she had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators say they identified Bird as the suspect after getting further evidence in the case. Officer found and arrested him in the 6100 block of S. Kansas, around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police plan to present the case to the district attorney’s office for charges.