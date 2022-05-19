WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police arrested a man on Thursday in connection to an investigation of a sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release, around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a welfare check at a local elementary school. When they arrived, they talked to a child who reported being sexually assaulted by a man who “was known to her.”

Police say the situation is not connected to the school. USD 259 says a staff member reported the incident to the authorities.

Officers located the man and transported him to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit to be interviewed by detectives. He was then booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.