Wichita man arrested in New Year’s Day criminal homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced Thursday that 22-year-old Deajuan C. Smith of Wichita has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. In the early morning hours of Jan. 1, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of North Bullinger. Upon arrival, officers located 26-year-old Nicholas Sims of Wichita, who had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deajuan Smith, image courtesy of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation revealed a party was taking place at the home with at least 50 individuals. During the party, an argument ensued between Sims and Deajuan Smith inside the home. The argument moved to outside of the home, where Sims was shot by Smith.

WPD said this was not a random incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any additional information on this case, is asked to call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.