Wichita man arrested on attempted first-degree murder after strangling girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 42-year-old Wichita man was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after strangling his girlfriend.

Police said a 34-year-old woman at a hospital reported that she was strangled by her boyfriend and battered.

Wichita found the boyfriend, identified as Ryan Risley, and arrested him in the 1800 block of West 53rd Street North. He was booked on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

