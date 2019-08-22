Wichita man arrested on attempted first-degree murder after strangling girlfriend

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Ryan Risley (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 42-year-old Wichita man was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after strangling his girlfriend.

Police said a 34-year-old woman at a hospital reported that she was strangled by her boyfriend and battered.

Wichita found the boyfriend, identified as Ryan Risley, and arrested him in the 1800 block of West 53rd Street North. He was booked on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

HELP FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories