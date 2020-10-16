Wichita man arrested on charge of criminal threat against Mayor Whipple

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple gives his weekly briefing, May 7, 2020. (Courtesy KSN)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police tell KSN they have arrested a 59-year-old man on a charge of criminal threat against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Friday, WPD officials said they were alerted to threatening statements directed toward Mayor Whipple by Meredith Dowty of Wichita.

Officers and investigators immediately began investigating the threatening statements,

leading to the arrest of Dowty Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and it will be presented to the Sedgwick County District

Attorney’s Office.

