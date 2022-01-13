Wichita man arrested on numerous drug charges

Tony Eugene Stith (Photo courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man was arrested in Jackson County on numerous drug-related charges on Wednesday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:52 p.m. a deputy stopped a 2005 Volvo G60 for a traffic infraction near 126th and U.S. 75 highway. After investigating the vehicle, the deputy arrested one of its passengers for suspicion of drug possession and distribution charges.

Tony Eugene Stith, 58, of Wichita, was arrested and is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on suspicion of the following crimes:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Distribution of a hallucinogenic drug
  • Possession of mushrooms and LSD
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • No drug tax stamp

