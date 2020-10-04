Wichita man arrested on rape and aggravated kidnapping charges from September incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has made an arrest in a rape and aggravated kidnapping case from late September.

WPD says that at approximately 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 22, officers were dispatched to a sexual assault case in the 800 block of South Sylvan.

Upon arrival, police contacted a 48-year-old female victim who reported walking in Lincoln and Oliver’s area when 34-year-old Darrius J. Johnson of Wichita approached and grabbed her, forcing her into his Toyota Camry.

Johnson drove the victim to a separate location and sexually assaulted her. Johnson then drove the female victim back to Lincoln and Oliver, where he released her.

After an investigation and examination of evidence, Johnson was determined to have been involved in the attack. He was arrested Thursday in the 2100 block of South White Oak without incident.

Johnson has been convicted on a previous felony conviction and was out on bond for a separate alleged sex crime at the time of his arrest.

LATEST STORIES: