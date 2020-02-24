Wichita man arrested on suspicion of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Wichita man for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman.

Authorities say they were dispatched to an EMS call at a home on the 1500 block of South Pinecrest on Tuesday around 7:40 p.m.

While investigating police discovered that an 18-year-old woman and 12-year-old were runaways from a foster home and came in contact with the suspect Willie L. Green.

According to police, Green drove the 18-year-old woman and the 12-year-old to his home where he allegedly raped the 18-year-old.

The case is still under investigation.

