WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Wichita man for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman.
Authorities say they were dispatched to an EMS call at a home on the 1500 block of South Pinecrest on Tuesday around 7:40 p.m.
While investigating police discovered that an 18-year-old woman and 12-year-old were runaways from a foster home and came in contact with the suspect Willie L. Green.
According to police, Green drove the 18-year-old woman and the 12-year-old to his home where he allegedly raped the 18-year-old.
The case is still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newman suffered head injury, no internal injuries in crash
- Wichitan quarantined abroad: A conversation with Brian Records
- Italy rushes to contain Europe’s first major virus outbreak
- UN study: 1 of every 3 Venezuelans is facing hunger
- Wichita man arrested on suspicion of rape