WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested Friday on suspicion of multiple crimes, including human trafficking.

27-year-old Gary Lowe III was arrested on suspicion of aggravated human trafficking, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, aggravated child endangerment, possession of paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and multiple warrants, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

WPD said on July 1, around 7:45 p.m., officers and detectives were working a case involving potential sex trafficking at a motel in the 5800 block of W. Kellogg Ave.

They contacted a female child and learned she was a victim of human trafficking, exchanging sex for money at the motel. She was taken into police protective custody.

As officers investigated, they identified Lowe as a suspect. He was located and arrested in the 900 block of S. Broadway Ave. with two additional children, aged 1 and 3. They were also taken into protective custody.

An investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.