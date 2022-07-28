WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a Wichita man on suspicion of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy. The alleged victim is a child under the age of 14.

Angel Salcido, 20, was arrested around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a call of a welfare check and the caller reported that a girl the caller knew, was believed to be staying at the man’s home.

The child was found and taken to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit to be interviewed by detectives. Salcido was located and taken into custody on three counts of rape of a child under 14 and one count of criminal sodomy of a child under 14.

An investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.