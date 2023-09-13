WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — A Wichita man is in custody following an investigation involving the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, the McPherson Police Department, and the Wichita Police Department.

It involves the distribution of fentanyl. Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, a search warrant was executed on a home in the 1600 block of North Oliver in Wichita.

The KBI says inside the home, they found 4,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, crack cocaine, and six guns, along with drug distribution paraphernalia, drug use paraphernalia, and around $5,400 in cash.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of distribution of fentanyl, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of distribution paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

The KBI says more charges and arrests could be pending as they continue their investigation.

KSN does not identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.