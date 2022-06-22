WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man accused of a drive-by shooting that occurred in February has been charged as a co-defendant in a different case: The murder of two people who were living in a shed when they were killed on Super Bowl Sunday.

25-year-old Justin Macormac was charged in court on Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

The charges stem from the murder of Bonnie Galloway, 38, and Connor O’Callaghan, 30, who officials say were shot and killed while they were living in a shed on Feb. 13.

Brandon Prouse (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

20-year-old Brandon Prouse is also charged with first-degree murder in relation to this incident. He was arrested on Feb. 15. Macormac was arrested on Feb. 14 after an investigation into a drive-by shooting that took place on Feb. 7.

Macormac is being held on a $1 million bond. He is next due in court on June 30.