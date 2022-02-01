WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Marlon Blademir Montoya, 40, of Wichita, made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the case of kidnapping and two sexual assaults.

Marlon Montoya (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

A judge charged Montoya in the Sedgwick County court on the following:

Aggravated kidnapping Rape; Sexual intercourse without consent and use of force Aggravated criminal sodomy; With person/animal by force Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner Rape; Sexual intercourse without consent and use of force Aggravated criminal sodomy; With person/animal by force Battery; Knowingly/recklessly causing bodily harm

Wichita police say that on Dec. 31, 2021, around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Topeka St. in Wichita for a rape report. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 50s who reported being battered and forced to have sexual intercourse with an unknown man she had met earlier that day when she asked for a ride.

Then later, on Jan. 22, WPD says that shortly before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched near the intersection of 13th and Ohio St. in Wichita for an assault call. Upon arrival, police officers found a 63-year-old woman who reported being sexually assaulted after giving her a ride in his vehicle.

Investigators were able to identify Montoya as the suspect in the cases. They located him in the 1000 block of E MacArthur St. in Wichita on Jan. 27, and they took him into custody.

Montoya’s next court date is set for the morning of Feb. 14. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.