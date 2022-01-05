Wichita man charged for making fake money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been charged for making fake money.

The man, 57-year-old Johnny Hockaday, of Wichita, is accused of manufacturing and possessing counterfeit federal currency of various denominations in 2019 and attempting to defraud a business using four counterfeit $100 bills in September 2021.

A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging Hockaday with the following:

  1. Two counts of possession of counterfeit obligations
  2. One count of possession and uttering of counterfit obligations
  3. One count of maufacture of counterfeit obligations

The United States Secret Service is investigating the case.

