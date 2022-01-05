Wichita man charged for making fake money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been charged for making fake money.
The man, 57-year-old Johnny Hockaday, of Wichita, is accused of manufacturing and possessing counterfeit federal currency of various denominations in 2019 and attempting to defraud a business using four counterfeit $100 bills in September 2021.
A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging Hockaday with the following:
- Two counts of possession of counterfeit obligations
- One count of possession and uttering of counterfit obligations
- One count of maufacture of counterfeit obligations
The United States Secret Service is investigating the case.