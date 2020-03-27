WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 38-year-old Wichita man was arrested and charged with rape, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

On Saturday morning, March 21, Wichita police responded to a rape case that occurred in the 9000 block of West Kellogg. Police made contact with an 18-year-old woman who reported being raped by the suspect.

Through the investigation, police said that they learned the victim met Lyle McClanahan through a dating app. The victim told police that the suspect picked her up and took her to a separate location where she was sexually assaulted. McClanahan was arrested on Monday.

The case was presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. McClanahan was charged. His bond is set at $150,000.

