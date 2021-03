GREELEY, Colo. (KSNW) – A Kansas man has been arrested and formally charged in Weld

County district court for a 1979 cold case.

James Dye, 64, of Wichita, is accused of killing Evelyn Kay Day, who was 29 years old at the

time of the murder.

He’s been charged with two counts of murder in the first-degree.

He’s currently being held at the Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita awaiting extradition to

Colorado.

A court date has not yet been set in Weld County.