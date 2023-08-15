WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was charged Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash that killed 70-year-old Paula McKinney.

Daulton Jones was charged by a judge with involuntary manslaughter for the crash that took place on Oct. 27, 2022.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 53rd Street North and North Air Cap Drive, just west of the Interstate 135 off-ramp, around 5:55 a.m.

Jones was driving east on 53rd when McKinney attempted to turn left into a convenience store when the two collided.

Both McKinney and Jones were transported to a local hospital, where McKinney was pronounced dead.

Jones is next due in court on Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m.