WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 30-year-old man made his first appearance in court on Monday in connection to a sexual assault of a child.

Christopher Moore (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Christopher Moore was charged with aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and rape of a child under 14.

Around 2:15 p.m. on May 18, officers responded to a welfare check at a local elementary school. When they arrived, they talked to a child who reported being sexually assaulted by a man who “was known to her.”

Police say the situation is not connected to the school. USD 259 says the child reported the incident to a trusted adult.

Officers arrested Moore after he was interviewed. Moore’s bond is listed at $500,000.