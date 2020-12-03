Wichita man charged in criminal homicide

Marco Carrillo-Fuentes, image courtesy of WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 31-year-old Marco Carrillo-Fuentes of Wichita has been charged with second Degree murder in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Rickey Mason of Wichita.

According to police, around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a cutting at a residence in the 1000 block of South Richmond.  Upon arrival, officers found Mason with critical injuries, he later died on the scene.

The investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out in which Carrillo-Fuentes produced a knife and stabbed Mason. This was not a random incident.

WPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carrillo-Fuentes to call 911, or call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

