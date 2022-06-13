WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged in the fatal hit and run that killed Kurt Krueger in west Wichita last month.

Latrell Thompson’s first appearance

Latrell Thompson, of Wichita, has been charged by a judge in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, June 13, with one count of failure to stop at an accident; reasonably known to result in death.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Krueger was walking in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, a side street near Central and Ridge Road, on May 1 when a vehicle hit him. He died at the scene.

The WPD said investigators were able to identify Thompson as a suspect and began working to locate him.

On Wednesday, investigators were following up on the case when they saw Thompson enter a residence in the 7700 block of W. Quail, a home that is a couple of blocks from where the hit-and-run happened.

Police say officers attempted to contact Thompson at the home, but the occupants were uncooperative and would not allow officers to enter.

Officers and detectives surrounded the home and began preparing a search warrant. While preparing the warrant, three occupants exited the home, but Thompson remained inside.

The WPD says that after several announcements from officers to exit the house, Thompson eventually came out and was taken into custody.

Thompson is being held on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for June 27.