Wichita man charged in teen’s murder

Joshua Johnson (Photo: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old Wichita man was charged Monday in a shooting that took the life of 18-year-old Aubrey Resendez of Wichita.

Aubrey Resendez (Courtesy Alaina Resendez)

Joshua Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm in Sedgwick County Court. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The shooting happened Monday, April 13, in the 4200 block of W. Pawnee when a disturbance occurred between the occupants of the Dodge truck Johnson was allegedly in and the Avenger Resendez was in. Officers found Resendez at the Kwik Shop with her boyfriend and brother near Kellogg and West.

Attorneys will meet to discuss the case on May 7.

