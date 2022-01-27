WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kory Anziana, 26, of Wichita, was charged for his involvement in a standoff with Wichita SWAT in west Wichita on Monday that ended peacefully.

In his first case, Anziana is charged with aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony.

His bond for this case is set at $25,000.

In his second case, Anziana is charged with the following:

Flee or attempt to elude; five or more moving violations Or in the alternative, flee or attempt to elude; commission of any felony

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

Aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; certain felonies within 10 years

Use/possess with intent to use drug paraphenelia into human body

His bond for this case is set at $150,000.

Lieutenant Ben Blick, a spokesperson for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, said that a deputy saw the driver of a red Lexus commit a traffic violation near Pawnee and Meridian around 1:20 a.m. The deputy then attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled in the vehicle. Blick said the chase lasted about six minutes, with top speeds nearing 70 mph.

West Kellogg’s Regency Inn. Courtesy: KSN

The chase ended in the parking lot of the Regency Inn, 6125 W. Kellogg Drive when the fleeing vehicle became high-centered on a fence.

“The driver, he jumped out of the vehicle, turned and shot at two of our deputies,” Blick said. “Our deputies returned fire.”

The deputies and Anziana were not injured. Anziana ran into the hotel and into a room where there were five other people he knew.

One of the people in the room was able to communicate with motel staff and eventually law enforcement through a messenger app on his phone. At some point during the standoff, the other people in the room were able to leave safely. The sheriff’s office called for the Wichita SWAT team and negotiators.

Around 8:25 a.m., deputies were able to take Anziana into custody without any further incident.

Anziana’s next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10.