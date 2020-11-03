Wichita man charged on multiple counts including aggravated assault

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kenton Grubbs, 40, of Wichita, was charged on Monday with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, three counts of criminal threat, interference with law enforcement, and a misdemeanor count of battery of a law enforcement officer.

Grubbs was arrested by Wichita police about a week ago when they say he tried to strangle his girlfriend and hit her with a baseball bat. He was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, and battery of a law enforcement officer.

When officers arrived at the scene of the assault, they found a 64-year-old woman who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital. Investigators say they learned that the woman and Grubbs were in a relationship and they had been arguing.

Police say that during the argument, Grubbs tried to strangle the woman multiple times, struck her with a baseball bat multiple times, battered her, and threatened her. As officers were arresting Grubbs, they say he battered one of the officers.

Grubbs’ bond has been set at $150,000.

LATEST POSTS: