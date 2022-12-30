WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in east Wichita made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Tmori Wright was charged by a judge with two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Police say the shooting happened at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the 1100 block of N. Harding St., near the intersection of 13th and Oliver.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to the hospital, where they underwent surgery.

Wright’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 10:45 a.m. His bond is currently set a $250,000.