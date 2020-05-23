WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has been taken into custody by Wichita Police for attempted murder.
It happened around midnight Saturday in the 1300 block of North Lorraine.
Christopher Lollis was booked on charges of attempted murder in the 1st degree and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
KSN News crews are working on this story and will provide updated details when available.
- ‘Dateline: Mystery in Big Sky Country’ investigates the death of a young veterinarian
- Video of one-month-old baby gorilla shared by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- Curbside Service: A modern way to assure pets continue to receive care
- Wichita man charged with attempted murder, use of deadly weapon