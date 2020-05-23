Wichita man charged with attempted murder, use of deadly weapon

Crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has been taken into custody by Wichita Police for attempted murder.

It happened around midnight Saturday in the 1300 block of North Lorraine.

Christopher Lollis was booked on charges of attempted murder in the 1st degree and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

