WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was previously charged in connection to a shooting that killed two people living in a shed on Super Bowl Sunday has had a capital murder charge added, Sedgwick County Officials said Friday.

Justin Macormac was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon in June 2022.

On Friday, Aug. 26, he was also charged with one count of capital murder and one count of criminal threat.

The charges stem from the murder of Bonnie Galloway, 38, and Connor O’Callaghan, 30, who officials say were shot and killed while they were living in a shed on Feb. 13.

Macormac was arrested on Feb. 14 after an investigation into a drive-by shooting that took place on Feb. 7. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 27.