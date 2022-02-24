WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged with criminal possession of three guns.

Nineteen-year-old Alejandro Morales of Wichita was charged by a judge in the Sedgwick County Court on Thursday, Feb. 24, with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; certain felonies within 10 years.

Alejandro Morales. Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

Firearms found on Alejandro Morales. Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 18, which resulted in Morales’ arrest.

According to Wichita police, the WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team located Morales leaving in a vehicle before serving a search warrant at home in the 1700 block of S. Elizabeth. After they conducted a traffic stop, Morales was arrested. Then, police searched the home. While there, officers found four different handguns, including a highly-customized AK-47 pistol.

Morales’ next court date appearance is the morning of March 7. His bond is set at $50,000.