Wichita man charged with first-degree murder in cousin’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jason Payne, the 39-year-old Wichita man arrested in the death of 34-year-old Michael Montgomery in the 900 block of North Oliver last Wednesday was charged with first-degree murder in a Sedgwick County court Tuesday.

Around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, a citizen called 911 about a man lying face down in the middle of the street at 13th and Oliver. Upon arrival, officers found Payne in need of medical help. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and then released.

While police were investigating what happened to Payne, they learned of another Montgomery possibly injured at a home in the 900 block of North Oliver. They went to check on him and found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he is Payne’s cousin.

Investigators say they learned that a physical disturbance happened at the home. Police say Payne pulled out a knife and stabbed Montgomery multiple times. Officers arrested Payne on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Payne’s bond is set at $200,000. His next court appearance is on Feb. 4, 2021.