Wichita man charged with five armed robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Wichita man was charged in federal court Tuesday with five armed robberies.

Darren Green was charged with five counts of robbery and five counts of brandishing a handgun during the robberies.

Green was charged with the following robberies:

July 8, 2019: Burger King, 3500 S. Meridian, Wichita, Kan.

Aug. 28, 2019: Meridian Grocery, 2719 S. Meridian, Wichita, Kan.

Aug. 29, 2019: Domino’s Pizza, 2047 West 21 st , Wichita, Kan.

, Wichita, Kan. Oct. 20, 2019: Wal-Mart, 3030 N. Rock Road, Wichita, Kan.

Oct. 21, 2019: Advance America, 601 N. Ridge Road, Wichita, Kan.

An affidavit filed in the case alleges that during the first robbery Green wore a skeleton mask, pointed a gun at an employee and said, “Don’t be stupid – get on the ground.”

The affidavit alleges that during the Wal-Mart robbery Green wore a yellow Wal-Mart vest, placed a gun against an employee’s ribs, and handed an employee a note saying, “I have AIDS. Do not panic. Put all the money in bag.”

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery count, and not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count of brandishing a firearm.

The FBI, the Wichita Police Department and the Safe Streets Task Force investigated.

