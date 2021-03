WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Arden Van Horn, the man accused of going into a south Wichita business Sunday afternoon and sexually assaulting an employee, appeared in court Thursday.

Arden was charged with several crimes including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property.

He is due back in court next Thursday. His bond is set at 325,000 dollars.