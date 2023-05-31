WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Chance Martin of Wichita that took place in May.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Angel Lara has been charged with the following:

Murder in the First Degree; In the commission of a felony

Or in the Alternative – Murder in the Second Degree; Intentional

Police were called to the area of Rutan and Sunnybrook in the Planeview neighborhood around 7 p.m. on May 10.

When they arrived, they found Martin with a gunshot wound to his upper body and began giving him first aid. EMS took Martin to a hospital, where he later died.

Police learned Martin had gotten into a fight with Lara and another person, which led to Lara allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting Martin.

Witnesses were able to provide information to police that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle abandoned in the 900 block of West 47th Street South.

Police took the man into custody nearby a short time later.

Lara’s next court date is June 19.

He has bonded out on a $150,000 bond.