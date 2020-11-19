Wichita man charged with murder in connection to weekend stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man went before a judge this afternoon and was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a stabbing death early Sunday morning.

Kenneth Junious, 34, of Wichita, is being held on $250,000 bond.

Kenneth Ray Junious, Jr. (Photo: Kansas Department of Corrections)

The homicide police say he’s connected to happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 2800 block of South Washington.

Officers were sent to the home because someone reported a cutting. They found Bryan Turner, 59, Wichita, with cuts and stab wounds. They tried to save him, but he died.

Investigators say they’ve learned that there were a number of people at the home, and the victim and Junious were both visiting. The two men got into a disturbance and police say Junious pulled out a knife and attacked the victim with it. Junious left the scene in a vehicle.

Junious has previous felony convictions and was on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

His next court date is Dec. 3.

