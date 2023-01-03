WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested in relation to a shooting that killed two in southeast Wichita made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Kenneth Jackson’s first appearance (KSN Photo)

Kenneth Jackson, 39, was charged by a judge with the following:

Murder in the second degree; Uniintentional but reckless

Attempted murder in the first degree; Intentional and premeditated

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; Weapon used in crime

The charges stem from a shooting that took place on Dec. 23. Police say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S Mission Rd in Wichita to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned four people were shot.

Two men outside of the residence were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people, Jose Alvarez, 39, and Neosha Allen, 22, were found dead inside the residence.

Jackson was arrested on Dec. 28. Officers were conducting a follow-up just before 3 p.m. when they spotted Jackson riding in the passenger seat of a silver sedan. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the car did not stop. A chase ensued and later ended at the intersection of 31st St. N and Fairview St.

Police say Jackson fled the vehicle on foot and led an officer in a short foot pursuit. The Kansas Highway Patrol said they used aircraft to help locate Jackson. He was arrested shortly after.

Jackson is next due in court on Jan. 27. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.