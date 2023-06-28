Damion Hazelton makes his first appearance in court (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man accused of shooting and killing a man while he was driving on June 23 made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Damion Hazelton, 24, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a Sedgwick County judge.

One killed in shooting, car crash in east Wichita in the 7000 block of E. Lincoln St., near Governeour (KSN Photo)

Wichita police say on Friday, June 23, officers were dispatched to a shooting and vehicle crash in the 7000 block of E. Lincoln St. When they arrived on the scene, they saw a red SUV had crashed into a building.

Chris Baker, 49, was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hazelton was later located and arrested without incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Hazelton is next due in court on July 12 and is being held on a bond of $600,000.