Wichita man charged with murder in shooting death of QuikTrip security officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police arrested in a fatal shooting at a downtown Wichita QuikTrip went before a judge Tuesday afternoon.Police say Laroy West, 41, shot Will Robinson, 39, on Wednesday, May 5.

Robinson, a former Wichita police officer, worked as a security officer at the QuikTrip at Broadway and Murdock. Police say there was a disturbance in the store, and Robinson escorted West off the property. That’s when the shooting happened.

Police found and arrested West the next day.

West is charged with one count of murder in the 2nd-degree – intentional and premeditated, four counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. The charges are connected to the shooting of Robinson and to an incident police were investigating from March.

During the court appearance Tuesday afternoon, the judge set West’s next court date for May 20.