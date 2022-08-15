WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man arrested in July for the death of his 1-year-old son has been formally charged with murder.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Kentrell Willingham has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and an alternative count of first-degree murder. He was also charged with abuse of a child and aggravated endangering a child. Under Kansas law, a defendant can be charged alternatively if there are two or more theories on how the crime was committed.

A suspect can then be convicted of one, or all of the alternative offenses in addition to the original. However, they can only be sentenced on a single charge, often the most severe charge.

Willingham is accused in the death of 1-year-old Lasiah Williams. He was arrested after a relative took the unresponsive boy to the hospital. The relative had just retrieved the boy from his father and mother following a custody exchange on July 29.

Willingham’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29.