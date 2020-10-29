Wichita man charged with murder of Sedgwick County woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in April.

Shalan Niccole Gannon (Courtesy KBI)

Shalan Niccole Gannon, 27, of Wichita, was reported missing on April 11. Her body wasn’t found until June in the Ninnescah River in rural Sumner County.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that investigators linked Robert Bruce Mans, Jr., 48, of Wichita, to the crime. Schmidt says charges were filed yesterday in Marion County District Court and Mans was arrested today in Wichita.

According to Schmidt, authorities believe Gannon was killed on or about April 8.

A number of agencies investigated, including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wichita Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Mans is charged with murder in the first degree, premeditated. The criminal complaint alleges that there is evidence the crime is a domestic violence offense. It does not say what the relationship was between the suspect and the victim.

The case is being prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of the Marion County Attorney.

