WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court on Thursday, where he was charged in connection to a stabbing that injured two people.

Matthew Smith was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, rape and aggravated kidnapping.

The charges come from an incident that happened in the 200 block of N. McComas, near 2nd and West Street, on Aug. 7. Someone called 911 around 1:15 p.m. to report a cutting.

Police and emergency services arrived and found two victims, both women. One of the women is in her 70s.

Court filings show prosecutors allege Smith stabbed one of the women multiple times with a knife. Prosecutors also allege Smith raped her.

Smith’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 21. His bond has been set at $250,000.