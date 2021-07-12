Wichita man charged with sexual assaults earlier this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Wichita man was charged Monday following a series of sexual assaults that occurred earlier this month in east Wichita.

Andrew E. Jones was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, rape, criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer.

On July 1, police said two women reported that they were sexually assaulted at Towne East Mall by Jones. Another woman reported she was sexually assaulted outside of her home on East Morris. Police eventually found and arrested Jones on East Gilbert after a crisis negotiation.

Jones’s bond has been set at $150,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.