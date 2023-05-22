Calvin Vick appears before a judge on May 22, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 26-year-old Wichita man is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated endangering a child.

Calvin Vick appeared before Judge Shawn Elliott Monday afternoon and listened as Elliott read the charges against him.

Police allege that Vick is responsible for the death of a 22-month-old boy last year. Court documents identify the child as Israel Luna-Vick.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the toddler was unresponsive when he was taken to a Wichita hospital last June. The boy died on June 20, 2022.

Police investigated but could not determine how the boy died until last Wednesday. The WPD said lab results show the 22-month-old died from fentanyl toxicity.

The WPD got a warrant for Vick’s arrest, and the Special Investigations Bureau Community Response Team found and arrested him on Thursday. The police have not said what Vick’s relationship is with the toddler.

On Monday afternoon, the judge said Vick’s bond is $100,000. Vick asked if he could get a bond reduction. The judge said, “Not at this time.”

Vick’s next court date is June 16 at 9 a.m.