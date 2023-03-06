WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 24-year-old Wichita man died after being shot Saturday evening, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the shooter.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies went to the 4200 block of S. Clifton to check the welfare of someone who was lying in the street.

When they got there, they found several people trying to save 24-year-old Evan Harrison.

Harrison had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was an isolated incident. But they are looking for anyone who has information about it or who may have talked to Harrison before he was shot.

If you can help, call investigators at 316-660-5300. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.