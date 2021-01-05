Wichita man dies after falling during fight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of a 26-year-old Wichita man.

Police say acquaintances of Sharrod Rollen called authorities after they found him dead in his apartment Saturday over the noon hour. The apartment is in the 1000 block of South Woodlawn.

Investigators say they learned that Rollen and three other people went out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. When they returned to the apartment, police say Rollen got into a physical fight, fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

An autopsy report shows that Rollen had internal head trauma.

Police are calling this an involuntary manslaughter investigation. They say the incident was not random and they continue to investigate what happened.