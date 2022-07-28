KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of assaulting a federal officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will face trial.

Michael “Mike” Eckerman of Wichita will be the first Kansan charged in Capitol riot cases to go to trial.

Eckerman was arrested in September of 2021. He is charged with multiple felonies, including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as several misdemeanors.

Charging documents allege Eckerman pushed a Capitol Police officer, who fell down a small set of stairs, allowing rioters to move past officers inside the Capitol.

The Wichita Eagle reports a federal judge ruled this week that Eckerman will go to trial on Nov. 28.