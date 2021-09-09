Wichita man fatally shot near KU campus in Lawrence Wednesday evening

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Lawrence police said a 21-year-old Wichita man was fatally shot Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Kentucky St. around 7:15. It is just east of the KU campus.

Police arrived and located the victim later identified as Christian Willis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lawrence police said no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lawrence police at 785-830-7430 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

