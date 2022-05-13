WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury in the Sedgwick County District Court has determined that a Wichita man is guilty of murdering a man in an hours-long assault after kidnapping him.

21-year-old Jose Garcia-Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, battery, and aggravated battery on Thursday.

Garcia-Martinez was convicted of murdering 47-year-old Roy Hayden on July 1, 2020. An affidavit details that Hayden was shot in the leg, hit in the head with a crowbar and a hammer, punched, and left in a bathtub before his body was put in the trunk of a Volvo.

In the affidavit, one witness said Hayden begged for his life. The witness also said he tried to sleep but was unable to because “his eyes and nose burned badly from all the chemicals (bleach, Fabuloso, and grease lighting) they used to clean.”

The affidavit says the entire incident lasted eight hours, from around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, to 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2.

Garcia-Martinez will be sentenced on July 7, 2022, according to Sedgwick County officials.