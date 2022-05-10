WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man on parole for a 2013 child pornography case was found guilty of five counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Sedgwick County Court on Tuesday.

Court documents say 41-year-old Thomas Goforth had “approximately 900 images” of nude girls that looked to be under the age of 18 on his phone at the time of the arrest.

The court filings also say that one of those images was of a girl who appeared to be four to five years old.

The images were found because Goforth’s parole officer requested assistance from an FBI agent to search Goforth’s home because of “serious concerns” the parole officer had after Goforth failed a polygraph test.

Goforth is scheduled to be sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on June 30 at 1:30 p.m.